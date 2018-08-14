Mahadeo cops gold at CrossFit event in T&T

GUYANA’S ‘King of CrossFit’, Dillon Mahadeo, further bolstered his reputation as a top athlete by winning gold in Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) CrossFit Challenge over the weekend.

However, his teammates Christian McRae, Delice Adonis, Zalena Alli, Jessica Xavier and Shawn DeJesus (who is based in Toronto, Canada) did not secure any podium finish but they performed creditably.

Zalena Alli and Jessica Xavier competed in the Scaled (Novice) category, while the remainder of the athletes contested the RX (Open) category.

Delice Adonis had tied for third but her opponent won the tiebreaker after being better in three of the five workouts.

Shawn DeJesus finished eighth, while the others didn’t make the top ten. The Novice athletes tried their best but were not as successful as previous years.

There were five workouts for this event. All athletes competed in the first three events with the top 10 going forward to workout #4 and top five proceeding to workout #5 after which the respective champions were crowned.

At the same competition last year, Guyana was represented by ten athletes. Seasoned campaigners Mahadeo and Semonica Duke did not make the podium, debutants Stephen Fraser and Christina Rahman ended with bronze medals.

At the inaugural competition in 2016, eight athletes represented Guyana when Mahadeo took the bronze medal in the RX (Open) Men’s category, while Angelina DeAbreu won gold in the Women’s Scaled (Novice) category.