Foreign women released on own recognisance

…after raid on Covent Garden strip club

SOME 27 foreign women, who were detained on Friday after police raided a bar at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, were released from police custody on their own recognisance and the owner of the bar released on $75,000 bail.

The case was handled by the Major Crimes Unit. No charges were recommended for anyone detained although police initially suspected that the bar housed a strip club.

The women included 25 Venezuelans and two Dominicans. They were suspected trafficking victims, but an investigation dispelled that suspicion.

They were initially arrested after they could not have given a proper account of themselves.

Initial reports said that ranks of ‘A’ Division, received a report that the strip club was in operation at Bikers Bar, which is located at Lot 22 Covent Garden.

As a result, ranks attached to ‘A’ Division and Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, responded and conducted a search of the premises between 9:50pm and 11:55pm on Friday.

The women, who were found in the building, were detained along with the owner/operator, who hails from Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

A case of liquor was also seized and lodged as there is no licence to operate any business whatsoever on the premises. The strip club had been in operation for about a month and prior to its establishment, the building housed a supermarket.