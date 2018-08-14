Chantoba Bright departs for ‘full ride’ scholarship at UTEP

CONSIDERED the ‘model of consistency’ for track and field in Guyana, 18-year-old Chantoba Bright departs Guyana today to begin her stint at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), after receiving a full scholarship from the NCAA Division One school.

Bright could boast of being the best in the Caribbean in the long and triple jump, since her resumé would reflect her outstanding performances at the many regional championships, including her dominance at the CARIFTA Games.

The Victory Valley, Linden resident, at the 2016 CARIFTA Games, won silver in the triple and the long jump. In 2017 she won gold in the long jump and bronze in the triple jump. In 2018, she won gold in the long jump, bronze in the triple jump and silver in the 4×400 relay.

At the IAAF World U-18 Championships last year, in Kenya, she finished fifth, while at the South American U-20 Championships, she won gold in the long jump and bronze in the triple jump.

Her personal best in the triple jump is 12.60 and in the long jump, 6.30. She also dabbled in high jump where her best height cleared was 1.65 metres.

With several Nationals’ records to her name, Bright is noted to be one of Guyana’s brightest prospects ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.