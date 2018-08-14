Bandits rob Diamond Cab taxi driver of car

Bandits on Monday robbed a Diamond Cab Taxi Service driver of his valuables including his car at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Terry Persaud of Section ‘B’ Block ‘X’ Diamond, EBD.

Reports indicate that Persaud was operating in the Diamond Housing Scheme when two persons solicited his service; a man and woman who sat in the rear passengers’ seat and requested to be taken to Friendship, EBD.

During the journey, a man was picked up at Friendship and he sat in the front seat. The passengers requested to be taken further up the East Bank.

Reports are that while in the vicinity of Garden of Eden, EBD the driver felt a cold object behind his neck while the male in the back seat of the car demanded that he stopped the car or else he would be shot.

Fearful for his life, Persaud complied while the front seat passenger grabbed his hand and began beating him in the head while seizing his cell phone and cash.

The taxi driver then exited the car and ran away as the carjackers escaped with his vehicle.