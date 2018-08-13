Ukrainians to appear in court for assault on Guyanese miners

Two Ukrainian nationals are expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to answer to assault charges committed on Guyanese miners.

According to the police , investigations into allegations of assault and threats committed on two Guyanese miners/rangers allegedly on July 28 and August 3,2018 respectively, have been completed and legal advice obtained to the effect that the two Ukrainian nationals who speak Russian , are to be charged.

Last Thursday the Russian embassy informed the Guyana Chronicle that the men are in fact Ukrainian nationals.

Police said Vitaly Paraschuck, 38 is answerable to charges of threatening behavior and assault causing actual bodily harm committed on Charles Clarke.

Maksym Furtak,33, is answerable to a charge of threatening behaviour committed on Rudolph Deane.

Police said the Ukrainians as well as Charles Clarke are to be charged separately with contravention of the Private Security Services Act of 2009 for failure to wear their prescribed uniforms.

THE two guards at the center of allegations that they tortured two Guyanese miners were arrested last week and police said they were in breach of their uniform dress code since, as supernumerary constables, they ought to have been attired in the prescribed manner approved by the force’s administration for that company, and not as seen outfitted in the video.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, police said a thorough investigation was launched into the incident. A police investigative team from CID Headquarters received much-needed assistance from a miner who ferried the ranks to Quart Stone, Cuyuni, where the incident allegedly occurred.

On Wednesday the National Mining Syndicate called on the authorities to address the issue with a view of ensuring justice prevails in the interest of the local miners. The body said the incident brings to the fore the need for dialog between key agencies and expatriates who seek to do business in Guyana either individually or as a company.

The two Ukrainian nationals are employed by West Bank Demerara Gold Inc., which is licensed to operate in Guyana, are sworn supernumerary constables and authorised to carry firearms.