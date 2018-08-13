T&T lift three-day regional under-19 title after beating Jamaicaby 10 wickets

…deposed champions Guyana trail in thrid

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago lifted the three-day title of the Regional Under-19 Championship when they trounced Jamaica by 10 wickets on the final day of the third and last round here Monday.

Set a paltry 58 for victory after dismissing Jamaica for 267 in their second innings, T&T were propelled over the line by the in-form Cephas Cooper who finished on an unbeaten 40 off 38 balls.

Cooper, who struck seven fours and a six, ended the match without being dismissed after scoring a superb 173 not out in the first innings.

Another century-maker had earlier taken the spotlight when opener Kirk McKenzie struck an excellent 129 as Jamaica lost just one wicket in the first session to stall T&T’s victory bid.

Resuming the morning at the Arnos Vale Stadium on 54 with his side on 95 for three, McKenzie faced 186 balls in 162 minutes, striking 15 fours and three sixes.

He anchored two key stands which threatened at one point to frustrate the Trinidadians. First, he put on 80 for the fourth wicket with Carlos Brown whose 40 came from 52 and included three fours and two sixes.

When Brown was dismissed, McKenzie joined with Raewin Senior to put on a further 90 for the fifth wicket, to inject some hope into Jamaica’s efforts.

But McKenzie’s innings ended at 230 for five and Jamaica then collapsed quickly, losing their last six wickets for 37 runs.

Off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh proved key for T&T snapping up five for 90 while fellow slow bowler Navin Bidaisee claimed two for 63.

T&T finished on 45.2 points with Barbados, who defeated Guyana by three wickets, second on 40.7 points.

Deposed champions Guyana trailed in third in with 23.4 points with Jamaica also finishing on the identical number of points.

Leeward Islands (23.1) and Windward Islands (13.1) finished fifth and sixth respectively.