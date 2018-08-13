Teen shot in face by bandits

THE police in ‘C’ Division are hunting two men who rode up on a motorcycle and discharged a round at a teenager during an attempted robbery at his Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

Shot to the face on Sunday night was Anzad Ledoux, 19, who was at the time liming with his friends and family in front of the family’s home.

Anzad’s father, Shafeik Ledoux, told the Guyana Chronicle that his son observed the men on the motorcycle passing through the street and ordered relatives and friends to get into the yard so that he can lock the gate.

However, before he could have done that, the men had already circled the area and were at the gate.

The teen decided to put up a fight and during the melee, he was shot in the face just below the eye by one of the bandits as they escaped on their motorcycle.

The bullet was removed from the teen’s face during an emergency surgery. According to relatives, based on the medical advice given to them, the teen is at risk of getting deaf in one ear.

Police say they are working on information they received and will review CCTV footage which captured part of the action, even though hours after the incident, they did not visit the scene of the robbery and no statement was taken from the victim’s family and eyewitnesses.

At the home of Anzad, there was still blood stains in the yard which his family did not clean up, since it is useful evidence for the police.

“I called Vigilance about four times and when that happened and no ranks came up to now,” the angry businessman who retails groceries, said.