Report : Peruvian police probing death of Guyanese scholar

By Indrawattie Natram

While parents, relatives and friends await the results of an autopsy following the sudden passing of 22-year- old Yogeeta Persaud, Peruvian officials have since launched a probe into her death.

According to a report in the Peruvian media, police confirmed that Persaud died suddenly while on a medical outreach at Anta Province of Cusco on Sunday.

Prosecutor on duty, Rafael Vasquez Cuba who is in charge of the investigation, said that the autopsy is pending.

According to the report , early each morning, Persaud , who would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on August 24 , volunteered at a medical camp aimed at assisting locals at Anta.

According to police, she collapsed suddenly 12:50hrs on Sunday and showed vital signs when emergency services arrived. Unfortunately, she died on the way to the health center.

Doctors at the Anta-based health center reported the death of the young woman at around 13:15hs on Sunday after she was evacuated for emergency treatment.