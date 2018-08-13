Importation of stone for ECD road project aimed at preventing delays

MINISTER of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said given the nature of funding for the East Coast road project it is essential that delays and cost overruns be prevented hence, the decision to allow the importation of stone by the Chinese contractor.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Minister Patterson said the decision was made as adequate local supplies were not available. “To finish on schedule, the project required at least 15,000 tonnes per month, at best the suppliers whose product made the specifications were only supplying about 6,000 tonnes monthly, additionally, the project needs about 250,000 tonnes overall,” Minister Patterson explained.

He assured that local stone producers were engaged prior to his permission being granted to the contractor for the stone import. “It must be noted that while there are seven (7) stone producers countrywide, only three (3) had the capability at that time to produce the specified stone, of the three (3), the largest producer’s stone did not make the specifications (stone specifications do not only have to do with density but also size, moisture content, etc.). Interestingly, it was agreed by ALL, based on a recommendation by the stone producers, to allow the contractor to import 50,000 tons of stones over a three-month period, this would have allowed the local producers to up their production [if possible] and seek to have their stone meet the required specifications (if possible), it would also allow the contractor to continue working without delay,” Minister Patterson further explained.

Currently, contractors are on schedule to complete the expansion project. In an earlier interview, Technical Services Manager at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Nigel Erskine, informed the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the extension of the four-lane section from Better Hope to Annandale is now 60 percent complete. He also said the plan is to complete the four-lane section by the end of the year and proceed with the upgrade of the two lanes from Annandale to Belfield subsequently.

“Ongoing works include extension of the bridges, construction of drains which is about 90 percent complete; the construction of 400 metres of revetments at Triumph, of which 250 metres have been completed as well as the extension of the culverts to accommodate the four-lane road,” Erskine explained.

When completed, the four-lane section will have a median in the centre, equipped with streetlights. Sidewalks will be built along populated villages, seven bridges and 12 culverts will be widened, and 11 traffic signals will be installed at busy intersections along the roadway. The approximately eight-inch finished surface will comprise asphaltic concrete and have road-safety features including warning signs, road markings and pedestrian crossings.