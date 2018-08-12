Young Guyanese scholar dies suddenly in Peru

By Indrawattie Natram

Twenty-two year old Yogeeta Persaud, a former top performer at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) , collapsed and died suddenly while holidaying in Peru on Sunday.

Persaud , formerly of Golden Fleece village on the Essequibo Coast , is the only child of businessman Takoor Persaud. Reports are that the young woman died of a heart attack while on internship in Peru.

In 2013 , the former Anna Regina Multilateral student was Guyana’s second top performer at the CSEC examinations and she earned herself a scholarship as a result of her performance.

She was adjudged Most Outstanding Overall CSEC candidate that year by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) after achieving grade one passes in 18 CSEC subjects.

She was also a top performer at the National Grade Six Examinations in Region Two in 2009.

She opted to move to the United States of America in 2014 where she began studying biochemistry.

Persaud later earned herself a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from Stony Brook University.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle she was holidaying in Peru with her friends when she reportedly fell during a hiking trip. She succumbed shortly after.

News of her death quickly spread and many persons have posted special memories of the budding scientist on social media platforms