Three die in La Grange accident

Three men died on Sunday morning following a horrific accident on the La Grange Public Road ,West Bank Demerara (WBD) involving a ‘speeding’ car and a parked lorry.

Dead is Jonar Devon, 33, the driver of the car who is also a contractor of 22 Nismes, WBD, Devindra Hardyal, 25,a promoter of 30 Public Road,La Grange and Rishi Pasha ,20, of Lot 3 La Grange,WBD . Another man David Bourne, 22, of Goed Fortuin,WBD is hospitalised with critical injuries.

According to the police the accident occurred around 04:20hrs on Sunday when the driver of motor car PDD 7182 reportedly slammed into the rear of a parked lorry on the La Grange Public Road,WBD.

Police said enquiries disclosed that the quartet was having fun at a party at Stanleytown, WBD and was heading to Goed Fortuin to drop off Bourne when tragedy struck. Police said the driver of the vehicle was proceeding north along the western carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and collided with the lorry which was properly parked on the parapet of the western side of the road.The lorry was shifted from its location as a result of the impact.

Devon and Hardyal were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while Pasha died about 07:00hrs. Investigations are ongoing.