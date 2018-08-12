Ravens Sports Club seeking to soar to new heights again

By- Elroy Stephney

RAVENS Sports Club of Richmond on the Essequibo Coast was one of the dominant forces in cricket within North Essequibo for a considerably long period of time.

The Club was formed during the 1970s by a core of dedicated and talented residents of the village. Once formed, the club engaged in numerous competitions at the village and committee levels.

It was during those early openings that the club began to emerge as a durable and competitive entity by winning several championships. The formative success was presided by the likes of the (late) Hyatt Ally, Deonarine Sewnarine, Kishore Manram and Latchman Rajpaul; stalwarts who formed the core of the club’s skilfulness and attractive display on the field.

They would then set the stage for the next batch of budding cricketers who reigned during the late 80s and 90s. It was during this period that the club soared to unprecedented heights.

The era was spearheaded by former national senior selectee Jaimini Singh who led as captain and premier all-tounder. The hugely talented Singh fashioned many unforgettable innings and literally stamped his authority on the club’s rapid and meteoric rise.

While Singh will remain as the Club’s best-ever player, he had admirable support from the his brother Michael Singh, Latchmikhant Narine, Dennis Benjamin, Mahendranauth Benneth, Cedric Beaton and Neil Gopaul; most of whom were selected for Essequibo senior inter-county squads.

In fact Jaimini Singh led Essequibo to a rare victory against Berbice with a brilliant unbeaten 94 in a four-day inter-county encounter in the early 2000s while Latchmikhant Narine was unfortunate not to have represented Guyana at the junior level after performing creditably as a teenager with the bat.

Their pivotal and dominating display, however, enabled the next generation of cricketers from the club to continue the stewardship. During the mid-2000s the club saw the emergence of another core of exciting players who upheld the club’s impressive track record.

It was during this time that the club earned a quarter-final spot in a national inter-club competition though they lost to Albion who had in their line-up Narsingh Deonarine and Sewnarine Chattergoon at the time.

The Club’s brand of cricket was transformed considerably as the advent of T20 cricket saw the players become even more attacking and adventurous. Leading the club during that phase of play were Tribuwan Roopnarine, Punraj Singh, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Mervin Sukhnandan Safraz Ally and the late Timur Rambarran.

While the club remained a formidable force, migration of key players began to inevitably affect its performances. Notwithstanding, tremendous credit must be showered on the club’s manager Denish Singh who was instrumental in uniting the team during a difficult period.

While the heydays have surely disappeared, Ravens can be proud of securing a lasting legacy – one of establishing a unit that was united and strong in the principles of discipline, character, collective team effort and passion for the game.

Villagers are now concerned that the club is non-existent and there will no longer get to witness the next generation of players from the club.

The Richmond Community Ground is still in wonderful condition where the former heroes, including Jaimini Singh, Latchmikhant Narine, Dennis Benjamin and Tribuwan Roopnarine, played so many unforgettable innings and captured glory for the Ravens Sports Club.

It is quite sad indeed for the club to be reduced to history at this time: yet many hope that they can rise again to unparalleled heights with the will and commitment that once defined their image and success.

Only time will tell whether the present crop of cricketers from the village will seek the inspiration and have the humility to take up the mantle and keep the flag of the Ravens Sports Club soaring to the heavens once again.