Guyana down Bonaire 5-1 to record first victory

THE National U14 Boys’ team registered their first win of the CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge when they defeated Bonaire by a 5-1 margin on Friday in their third match of the tournament at the Ergilio Hata Stadium, Curacao, at 18:00hrs.

Among the goalscorers were Shoran James who netted a hat-trick, Kevon Scott and Rajan Ramdeholl with one goal apiece.

According to head coach, Bryan Joseph, while Guyana dominated possession during the match, conversion of those chances proved to be a challenge.

“The 5-1 result does not truly reflect the amount of possession we had and the number of chances we created. We did create quite a number of chances but we just could not finish. It’s a good result for us. There are a lot of positives from the game.”

One such positive, according to Joseph, was the willingness of the team to execute the national playing philosophy. “The opposition was not of the quality as the two previous games, but I’m happy the team showed willingness to put the ball down, play through the lines as well as try to be positive in possession without making rash decisions.

That is a major part of the playing philosophy that we are trying to instil so it was good to see the players take it on board and bring a good result at the end of the game.”

Looking ahead to their final match against Aruba today, Bryan said the team will seek to build on the positives: “Going forward to our final game today, we look to build on the positives and do things even better and improve on the weaker areas.”

The starting lineup U14 team, led by midfielder Ramdeholl was as follows: Gerald Whittington (GK), Kevin Mullin, Brandon Solomon, Oswin Archer, Tyquan Brumell, Shoran James, Rajan Ramdeholl, Samuel Garnett, Keishawn Smith, Daniel Lowe and Devon Padmore.