Dey returns to winning ways at Lucozade 11-race cycling meet

PSL Trojan cyclist Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey unleashed an explosive sprint ahead of a four-man breakaway to claim the feature race of the Lucozade cycling programme at the National Park yesterday.

Dey returned to winning ways with a powerful sprint just pipping Christopher ‘Chick Legs’ Griffith on the finish line with Jamual John coming in third while Kemuel Moses was fourth. Dey’s winning time was one hour 19 minutes.

Meanwhile, the top four riders dominated the 35-Lap Schoolboys and Invitational, lapping the rest of the field in emphatic fashion.

Over in the Juniors category, Adealie Hodge took top honours while Paul Cho-Wee-Nam was the first Veteran Under-40 and Nigel London was the top Veteran Over-50 cyclist.

The Lucozade 11-race cycling programme made its return to the National Park under the organisation of Carlton Wheelers Cycling Club.

Results

1st Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey

2nd Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith

3rd Jamual John

4th Kemuel Moses

5th Romello Crawford

6th Paul De Nobrega

7th Paul Choo-Wee-Nam

8th Marcus Keiler

9th Nigel London