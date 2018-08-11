Police arrest 27 female foreign nationals at Bikers Bar

Following reports that a ‘strip club’ was in operation at Bikers Bar located at Lot 22 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), police on Friday night swooped down on the bar and detained twenty-seven (27) female foreign nationals.

The Nutmeg Street,North Ruimveldt owner/operator of the facility , which once housed a supermarket , was also detained.

‘A’ Division police ranks as well as officers from police headquarters responded and conducted a search of the premises between 21:50 and 23:55h on Friday , the police stated in a release.

A case of liquor has been seized and lodged as there are no licences to operate any business whatsoever on the premises , police noted.