Time ripe for a Chanderpaul benefit match

Dear Sir,

WE have read that the University of the West Indies’ St. Augustine Campus will give Guyana’s cricket legend and former West Indies Test Captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul an Honorary Doctor of Law this coming October.

This is a remarkable recognition for this young man’s contributions to the world for sportsmanship.

This Guyanese gentleman represented the West Indies Cricket Tests for 21 years during which time he made 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37 runs. No Guyanese cricketer has achieved this feat, yet the W.I. Cricket Board, in their haste and bias, never gave him the recognition he deserved in a tangible manner such as a Benefit Farewell Match.

In view of the foregoing, WE DEMAND THAT YOUR BOARD ARRANGE A BENEFIT MATCH FOR THIS ILLUSTRIOUS SON OF GUYANA WITHOUT DELAY. Guyanese in the Diaspora are watching on.

Regards

Wilfred Mahadeo

Pretam Chandra