Over 50 horses entered for tomorrow’s Karibee Sprint Classic

AS of yesterday, more than 50 horses have been registered for tomorrow’s Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic horserace meet, which will be staged at the company’s racing facility, situated at #36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The seven-race programme, which is being organised by the Sky Plus, Promotions Group, has gained massive support from corporate Guyana and is expected to be a day of thrilling racing, as the course is in excellent condition and is expected to remain ideally suited for sprint races over 660 yards and 880 yards.

The feature race is for horses classified `D’ and Lower over four furlongs and will see pre-race favourite, Isn’t She Charming among others look to secure the $400 000 first prize.

Set the Flames and Perfection will be part of the two-year-olds, three-furlong race which carries a first prize of $200 000 and a trophy, while Guava Ground Girl will be looking to capture the `K’ Class and Lower race over three furlongs for the $140 000 first prize..

Pikachu will make an appearance in the L and Lower for studs over four furlongs and the winner will earn $100 000, while Country Girl is registered in the L Class and Lower race for mares, along with Physical Disturbance and She’s Princess over a distance of three furlongs and like the studs, the winner will receive $100 000.

Only last week, Republic Bank Guyana Limited joined the list of sponsors which includes Ansa McAl, Trophy Stall, retired jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikarran Sergobin, Jaikishan Persaud, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, NTN Television and Prem’s Electrical to support the event.