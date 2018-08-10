James Anderson takes 5-20 to hurry tourists out for 107

JAMES Anderson took 5-20 as England bowled a woeful India out for 107 on a rain-affected second day of the second Test at Lord’s.

India fell to 15-3 after being asked to bat in conditions perfectly suited for swing bowling.

Anderson struck twice early on before the first of two lengthy rain delays.

Chris Woakes took 2-19, including captain Virat Kohli, in an extended evening session as India – 1-0 down in the series – folded in only 35.2 overs.

Woakes, returning to the side in place of Ben Stokes, and Anderson bowled superbly to expose India’s poor technique against the moving ball.

Only the intervention of Mohammed Shami, the number 11, pushed India beyond 100 before Ishant Sharma was trapped lbw by Anderson to wrap up the innings.

With the weather set to improve today, India face a sizeable task to drag themselves back into the match.

It was undoubtedly a good toss to win for England captain Joe Root, and Kohli admitted that had he won it, he would have bowled first.

Anderson was superb, moving the ball away from the right-handers, and at one point was bowling to five slips and a gully.

However, England were helped by the India batsmen, whose footwork and shot selection left much to be desired.

The dismissal of the openers set the tone for the day: Murali Vijay attempted to clip an Anderson outswinger through mid-wicket and was bowled, before KL Rahul pushed forward and edged to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

That India never settled between the rain interruptions – the first lasted two hours and the second more than three – was proved by Cheteshwar Pujara’s comical run-out immediately after lunch.

Pujara, returning to the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan, attempted to pinch a single to point, but Kohli changed his mind mid-pitch and debutant Ollie Pope collected the ball before knocking the bails off.

Woakes pressed England’s advantage after more rain, taking two wickets in two overs.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya were caught by Jos Buttler at second slip, both immediately after being dropped in the same position.

With Dinesh Karthik bowled through the gate by a Sam Curran inswinger, India were thankful for Ravichandran Ashwin’s 29 from number eight to reach three figures.

The only blight for England was their catching. As well as Buttler’s drops, Root also put down Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip, although the brilliant Anderson ensured the mistakes were not costly. (BBC Sport)