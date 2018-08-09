Trotman orders halt to mining in Demerara River

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said he has put a halt to mining in the Demerara River even as his ministry investigates concerns raised by residents of Linden about pollution.

Minister Trotman said he has requested a report on the matter from Acting Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Newell Dennison. He was speaking at the opening of a multi-stakeholder Committee at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, following reports carried by this newspaper regarding residents’ concerns.

“I’ve asked that we not have any mining at all up the river or elsewhere until of course the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] can certify that this mining is safe,” Minister Trotman said.

Minister Trotman noted that his ministry is treating the matter with all urgency. Last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources prevented mining in the Parish Peak, Upper Berbice, following concerns over contamination of the environment. A Biodiversity Assessment Team (BAT) survey in 2014 had determined that the area is important for biodiversity, as the Upper Berbice River region comprises pristine lowland forests containing diverse and abundant wildlife.

On Wednesday, this newspaper reported several Lindeners venting their disapproval of the presence of two “water draggers” on the upper Demerara River. They also used the occasion to vent their disappointment at the inaction of those in authority to do something about having the vessels removed despite multiple calls by the regional officials on the issue.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian said residents initially held him responsible for the “draggers” being on the river, but now that they’ve realised that the matter is out of his hands, they’ve turned to the media for help. It is now 17 days since the two “draggers” were intercepted, while on their way to the Great Falls area to do gold and diamond mining, by regional officials and the police. The “draggers”, a pontoon of sorts used to help flush out the minerals, were docked aback Watooka; some Brazilian miners were taken into custody in relation to that matter but were later released.

Investigations have revealed that the two vessels belong to Pure Diamond Mining Company, and were issued licences to mine by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Region 10(Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice) officials are, however, adamant that no mining is to be done in the Demerara River because such an activity poses a significant environmental threat to the 18,000 residents of Linden, since it is their main source of water. They also contended, and rightly so, that the Demerara River is equally important to the residents of the up-river communities, as they depend on the water for drinking and other domestic purposes without passing it through a filtration system.

On Tuesday, residents of Linden described the granting of a water mining licence to “Pure Diamond” without the necessary environmental impact assessment being done, as a slap in their faces.

Gomer Wilson, a Linden resident, said he fears that the “draggers” will contaminate the water they use for drinking purposes, and that it is imperative that the powers that be do something to stop it.

“We as the people in Linden, we do not want such an activity in our community,” Wilson said, adding: “I would like the President of this country to look into this; also the Prime Minister because this is a slap in the face of the people of Linden.”

President of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development, Victor Fernandes, speaking on behalf of the private sector, reiterated that the Chamber is not against investment and business, since it will create jobs and contribute to development, but this must not be done at the expense of the community.

“We don’t want development at the expense of our community; what we going to gain will be peanuts in comparison with what we will lose,” he posited. As such, he’s calling for the environmental impact assessment to be submitted for review.

When the “draggers” were intercepted on July 24, the Brazilian miners did not have work permits and their passports have expired since July 25.

Morian had called for the GGMC to get its act together, and for the inclusion of or consultation with the local agencies in matters such as this. He questioned the power of the local organs, since the elected representatives cannot make decisions or enforcements to protect the well-being of the electorate.