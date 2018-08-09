Tiger Bay’s Alfred produces another dazzling display

WHO could stop Tiger Bay’s prolific marksman Deon Alfred? This question was on everyone’s lips after he produced another dazzling display, firing in four goals to lead them to a comfortable 6-0 drubbing over Victoria Church Yard on opening night of the Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage competition, at the Haslington Market tarmac.

The diminutive striker picked up where he left off in the Guinness National playoffs where he had led his team to the title over Sparta Boss.

He was once again the main architect in the team’s victory, netting in the 2nd, 4th, 9th and 10th minutes to earn them three points. He was supported by a goal apiece from Keoma Gravesande and Leon Fredericks.

In one of the more entertaining matches, Broad Street came from behind to overcome East Coast’s Paradise 3-2, with Jimmy Gravesande’s 13th minute strike being the decider.

Victoria Eagles impressed with a clinical 2-0 win over Melanie ‘A’ in an all-East Coast matchup, while the much-vaunted Sparta Boss’s struggles continued when they succumbed to defending champions Ol Skool Ballers by a solitary strike from Sheldon Profitt after eleven minutes.

Kitty Hustlers opened the proceedings with a narrow 2-1 win over Blazers, while Leopold Street escaped with a 2-1 penalty shootout triumph over Avocado Ballers.

Belfield Warriors defeated Melanie ‘B’ 1-0 on penalties after regulation time failed to break a 1-1 deadlock.