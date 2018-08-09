Rain washes out day of Lord’s Test for first time in 17 years

RAIN washed out the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s.

It is the first time a full day’s play has been lost at Lord’s since the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in 2001.

Neither team have named their final XI, although batsman Ollie Pope is set to make his debut for England.

The hosts lead 1-0 in the five-match series after a thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston last week.

The forecast is better for the remainder of the Test, although there may be further showers this afternoon.

Steady rainfall kept the covers on the pitch for the duration of the day, and play was abandoned at 16:50hrs BST – to the disappointment of a good-sized crowd.

England captain Joe Root said on Wednesday he was “keeping all his options open” over the team selection.

All-rounders Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes will compete for the final spot in the side, with Ben Stokes absent because of his ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Pope, the 20-year-old who had a brief net on Thursday, will bat at four in place of Dawid Malan, who was dropped after Edgbaston.

Pope will become the fourth under-21 player to play for England this year, after Mason Crane, Dom Bess and Sam Curran. (BBC Sport)