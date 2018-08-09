Mysterious fire destroys Enmore house

A house which had been unoccupied for over a year was destroyed by fire of unknown origin at Lot 184 Breezie Enmore, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday evening.

Reports indicate that the house is owned by an 82-year-old overseas based Guyanese. The one storey wooden and concrete house which is located in a fenced yard was totally destroyed by the flames around 21:15hrs on Wednesday.

One resident said that he was cooking when he received a cell call from another a neighbour relating that there was a fire nearby. He then looked out and saw the structure engulfed in flames.

He then immediately alerted the police and members of the Guyana Fire Service who later extinguished the fire.

Residents in the area said the owner will be contacted and police and fire service are investigating the origin of the which persons in the area believe is suspicious.