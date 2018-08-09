Lucozade 11-Race Cycling Programme  returns to National Park tomorrow

ANSA McAl, through its Lucozade brand, will revive the ‘Lucozade 11-Race Cycling Programme’ tomorrow, at the inner circuit of the National Park; this time under the organisation of National cycling coach and Carlton Wheelers cycling club president, Hassan Mohamed.

Guyana’s top cyclists will vie for sprint prizes, trophies and other cash incentives in the Junior, Juvenile, Veteran and Senior categories as well as the Mountain Bike and BMX events.

Guyana’s top cyclists will vie for top honours while Andrew Hicks, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith, Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey, Deeraj Garbarran, Jamual John, Romello Crawford, Silvio Innis, Hamzah Eastman, Paul DeNobrega, Briton John and Alonzo Ambrose will be keeping an eye on their performances, as they are all on a shortlist for the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), who will select five from the group to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Senior Championships in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Michael Anthony, who recently returned to action in Guyana, was the winner of last week’s Seven Seas meet at the National Park and will be looking to maintain his form at the inner circuit. However, Jamual John, Paul DeNobrega and others will want to come back strong.

The action begins at 09:30hrs and thrilling action is anticipated.