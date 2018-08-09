Holder, Mills, Cox named in Johnson’s 23-man ‘Golden Jaguars’ squad for Brazil stint

GOLDEN Jaguars head coach Michael Johnson has announced a 23-man squad to participate in the ‘Train and Play’ stint in Brazil to be held from August 12 to 26, as Guyana seek to build a foundation of excellence for the Senior Men’s National Team.

The squad, which consists of Guyana and international-based players from England, Canada and Trinidad & Tobago, includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six forwards.

Johnson, in an invited comment, said the camp will focus on both on-and-off-field activities, including developing a “winning mind-set and drive for excellence” among the players.

“With the Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the camp gives young players the opportunity to showcase their talents and their characteristics to the senior staff.

The experienced members of the squad will be looking to establish themselves as we focus on preparing the Golden Jaguars for September 8.

The camp will be the mechanism to develop a winning mind-set and drive for excellence within the group as we look forward to our Nations League campaign,” said the former Jamaican International.

As Guyana look to qualify for their first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019, Technical Director Ian Greenwood said player assessment and instilling the new philosophy are primary elements of focus for this initial period of encampment.

According to Greenwood, “The head coach and staff will be looking to establish the values and beliefs around the new-look Golden Jaguars set-up. The training camp in Brazil is the ideal opportunity for building effective player-coach relationship. The staff will benchmark and assess the Guyana-based players to truly understand what they are capable of achieving.”

“Our new head of recruitment, Mr Khan, along with technical staff, has been a key figure in ensuring specific criteria are followed, as we prepare for the upcoming Nations League campaign, via scouting and video performance analysis,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood pointed out that the technical team is “excited about the blend of youth and experience in the group. The players have the opportunity to establish themselves and cement their place in the squad against Barbados in September, but it is ultimately up to them as individuals to grasp this opportunity. The key message to players in the national team pool is to earn the right to wear the badge.”

Guyana’s first match of the CONCACAF Nation’s League is set for September 8, 2018 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

With matches being played on the FIFA dates between September 2018 and March 2019, Guyana, after their clash with Barbados, will then travel to Turks and Caicos for a meeting between the two countries on October 13, followed by an encounter against French Guiana on November 20, before hosting Belize in March, 2019.

The squad: Goalkeepers – Jason Cromwell, Jermaine Cumberbatch, Sese Norville. Defenders: Raushan Ritch, Kester Jacobs, Kevin Layne, Jake Newton, Kevin Dundas, Jelani Smith, Samuel Cox, Cecil Jackman.

Forwards: Eon Alleyne, Daniel Wilson, Kelsey Benjamin, Delroy Fraser, Delon Lanferman, Sheldon Holder.

Midfielders: Delwin Fraser, Job Ceasar, Curtez Kellman, Anthony Benfield, Ryan Hackett, Vurlon Mills.