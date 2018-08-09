Guyana Cup organisers promising unforgettable 2018 event

… Banks Beer on board

THE Guyana Cup is the country’s premier horse racing event, and now, in its 12th year, beverage giant Banks DIH, under its Banks Beer brand, is once again aligning itself with the marquee event.

On August 19, compliments of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, racing fans are expected to flood the Port Mourant, Berbice race track, where over $15M in cash and prizes will be at stake.

Communications Manager at Banks DIH, Troy Peters, explained that “Banks DIH hopped on board when the event was in its developmental stages and we are quite pleased to see how big it has grown. I’ve been to a few meets before and it is quite a spectacle.

“We will be sponsoring through our banks beer brand and we are encouraging patrons to drink responsibly while enjoying the races to the fullest.”

Also present at the launch were Mitra Ramkumar; head of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), organisers; Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr Compton Sancho and Roy Jafarally along with Director of Sport Christopher Jones.

Jones commended the organisers for staying true to their passion and thanked Banks DIH and all the sponsors that have supported the event. He called for all Guyanese to come out in their numbers since an event like horse racing attracts people from all walks of life and fosters social cohesion.

Ramkumar related that events like the Guyana Cup attract jockeys and owners from across the Caribbean e.g Trinidadian Shawn Mohamed and it is very easy to support and give them blessings because of the opportunities that are created through tourism.

The THAG boss noted that sport tourism is relatively new to Guyana and last year this event had over 12 000 spectators while creating over 200 jobs, a statistic which shows the enormous potential of the event.

Head of the organising committee, Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr, posited that “Banks has been helping to grow this tournament not only through the improved prize money but also through regulation and organising standpoints and we are grateful.”

He further stated that in addition to the familiar commentary personality of Compton Sancho, the Guyana Cup 2018 will have the prestige of a Belmont Stakes experienced commentator at the Rising Sun Turf Club, come next week Sunday.

And, according to Mohamed Jr., the club will have a big screen television for those fans who may not be able to negotiate the anticipated large crowd.

Sancho shared during the press brief that the Berbice track is in immaculate condition and the grounds men must be commended for the great work done when weighed against the recent inclement weather.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C Class and Lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3-year-old Derby 1100m – purse: $2M

3) G1 and Lower 1400m – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and Lower 1100m – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2-year-old Guyana-bred 1100m – purse: $680,000.

6) I Class and Lower 1400m – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and Lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L Class 1400m – purse $390,000.

9) L Class 1400m – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100m – purse $290,000.