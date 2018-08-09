Caribbean Sensation finals set for tomorrow

By Frederick Halley

… Dant, Sunshine clash promises to be electrifying

TORONTO, Canada – Defending Caribbean Sensation 10/10 champions Dant are seeking to make it three in a row when they battle Sunshine in tomorrow’s eagerly-awaited Conference A final, set for the Ashtonbee number one ground, Scarborough here.

The action gets underway at 09:00hrs and with a plethora of stars on both sides, it promises to be an electrifying encounter.

The final, which also forms part of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) family fun day and All Stars feature, is expected to attract a large crowd including kids of members of the league.

Added to the day’s proceedings is the B Conference final with GTA Storm coming to grips with Cougars at Ashtonbee number two as well as the two consolation finals which will see Enmore clash with Rems at Ashtonbee Reservoir number one and Carr Tec and Wakenaam face off at Ashtonbee Reservoir number two.

After relinquishing the title to Caribbean Sensation in 2015, when the tournament was played with white balls, Dant rebounded to lift the crown in 2016 in a closely-fought encounter with Better Hope, triumphing by 12 runs at the same venue.

In last year’s final, Dant displayed their undoubted superiority over Rebels in a lopsided affair but are expected to face stiff opposition in this year’s final when they oppose a red-hot Sunshine team who have already knocked them out of the Norman Sue Bakery-sponsored 15-over tournament.

Of much significance is the fact that two of Dant’s former players, Hemnarine Chattergoon and skipper Looknauth Ramsuchit, have “jumped ship” and are now members of the rampant Sunshine team who also lead the regular season (20-over) with 54 points, Dant trailing in second on 49. Sunshine have, however, played nine games to Dant’s eight.

Led by Anil Mahadeo, Sunshine also includes the likes of star all-rounder Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth, opener Anil Ramoutar, middle-order batsman Bernard Kartick and all-rounder Avinash Sookdeo, all capable players.

Not to be outdone, Dant will pin their hopes on the hard-hitting skipper Damodar Daesrath, no-nonsense opener Farouk Hussain, Riaz Kadir, Munniram Karran the evergreen Satrohan ‘Blade’ Balkarran and Aftab ‘Maxie’ Shamshudeen who has developed into a competent all-rounder.

The B Conference final featuring GTA Storm and Cougars should also be brimful of interest with the former starting as slight favourites to lift the championship trophy.

GTA Storm are heavily dependent on their three overseas Guyanese stalwarts, skipper Yunis Usuf, Ramo Malone and Lloyd Rooplall, who have been creating waves since their entry into the team this season. They would, however, need help from their other players if they are to come out tops.

For Cougars it has been smooth sailing in the tournament, having gained a walkover and a subsequent bye before whipping Ramblers in their semi-final clash.

Captain Rakesh Budhram is confident that his charges, including key players Vishal Balram and Nishal Singh are good enough to make them victorious.