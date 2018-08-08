T&T trounce Guyana inside two days, Bishop grabs nine wickets for Barbados

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – Defending champions Trinidad and Tobago trounced early leaders Guyana by nine wickets inside two days, while Barbados’ Joshua Bishop grabbed a historic nine-wicket haul to put Barbados in control against the Leeward Islands after the second day of play in the Regional Under-19 Championships here yesterday.

Resuming from their overnight score of 51 for four, T&T were eventually dismissed for 102, two runs shy of Guyana’s first innings total.

Kevin Sinclair was the top bowler for Guyana, taking 5-42, while Ashmed Nedd took 3-34.

In their second innings, Guyana found themselves in early trouble, slipping to 28 for three. However, through the efforts of Joshua Persuad who made 71 and Baskar Yadram (26), Guyana recovered to 86-3.

But Justyn Gangoo triggered a middle-order collapse, which saw Guyana lose four wickets for just 28 runs and their last seven wickets for 51 runs.

Gangoo finished with the impressive figures of 5-27 and he was ably assisted by Nathaniel McDavid (3-35) and Navin Bidaisee (2-40).

Chasing 139 for victory, T&T lost the early wicket of Bidaisee, but it was one-way traffic from thereon as Leonardo Julien who finished unbeaten on 87 not out and Cephas Cooper 41 not out shared an unbroken partnership of 119 to steer T&T to victory.

Barbados are in prime position to push for victory against the Leeward Islands thanks to Bishop’s best-ever bowling figures of 9-70.

Spinner Camarie Boyce picked up the wicket of Jemuel Cabey to deny a Bishop whitewash as the Leewards fell 10 runs short of Barbados’ first-innings total of 249, being dismissed for 239.

Joshua Grant was the mainstay of their innings, scoring an unbeaten 89.

Barbados were then dismissed for 239 in their second innings, setting the Leewards 249 for victory.

Opening bowler Matthew Forde then claimed three quick wickets before the end of play as the Leewards limped to 10-3, still requiring another 239 runs.

Jamaica are also on course for victory against the Windward Islands, as they only require another 33 runs heading into today’s final day.

Led by half-centuries from Bryan Brown who hit the top score of 73 and Ricardo McIntosh (64), Jamaica were able to achieve a 79-run first-innings lead, being eventually dismissed for 263 runs.

Sanjay Brown then took five wickets to help limit the Windwards to just 125 in their second innings, leaving Jamaica to score just 46 for victory.

Jamaica closed on 13 for two and are heavy favourites to complete victory tomorrow.