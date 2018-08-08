Trophy Stall on board Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horse race meet

THE leading trophy and engraving entity in Guyana, the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, continues to make good on its many promises.

Through its Managing Director, Ramesh Sunich, Trophy Stall has made a significant contribution to the Nand Persaud ‘Karibee Rice’ Mega Sprint Classic Horse Race meet which is scheduled for this Sunday (August 12).

The event, which is organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group, is set for the company’s No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice racing facility.

The Trophy Stall has donated the Champion Jockey and Champion Trainer trophies along with other incentives for other outstanding participants on the day.

There are seven races carded with over $4M in cash up for grabs, along with trophies and other incentives for the taking. The event which is being organised by the Company Sky Plus Promotion Group will see the horses run in a straight line on Guyana’s only grass track.

So far over 40 horses have taken entry and a number of other sponsors are on board. Among them are Ansa McAl through STAG Beer, Republic Bank, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, NTN, Prem’s Auto, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Seegobin and Jaikishan Persaud.

The feature event is for animals Classified D and Lower over four furlongs for a winning purse of $400 000 and trophy. This race will see the likes of ‘TNT’ and ‘Isn’t She Charming’ battle for the attractive purse.

The other events are for horses Classified H and Lower for a take-home prize of $260 000 and trophy over 3 furlongs.

The race for 3-year-old animals is for a winning take of $200 000 and trophy, also over 3 furlongs.

The event for 2-year-old animals has a winning purse of $200 000 and trophy over 4 furlongs.

The K Class and Lower animals will have at stake a first prize of $140 000 and trophy over 3 furlongs.

There is an event for male animals classified L and Lower over 4 furlongs for a winner’s purse of $100 000 and trophy.

The L class event for female horses over 3 furlongs also has a first prize of $100 000 and trophy.

Race time is 12:00hrs and there will be lots of attractions for the families and children. An action-packed day of racing is anticipated.