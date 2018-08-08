Public Service Commission to be sworn in today

NOMINEES of the Public Service Commission (PSC) will be sworn in this morning by President David Granger at State House.

The National Assembly in June adopted the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on Appointments, paving the way for the nominees – Vincent Bowman and Mortimer Livan – to be recommended to President David Granger. That committee comprises members from both the government and opposition members of Parliament.

The appointment of the nominees comes just about one year after the life of the Public Service Commission came to an end in 2017. Nominations were submitted in February 2018 with the National Union of Public Service Employees nominating Bowman. The Guyana Public Service Union nominated Livan and Patricia Went.

Meanwhile, Article 200 of the constitution of Guyana says the Public Service Commission is to consist of six members, three of whom shall be appointed by the President acting after meaningful consultation with the leader of the opposition.

Two members of the commission are to be appointed by the National Assembly after it has consulted such bodies as appear to it to represent public officers or classes of public officers and “If the President thinks fit, one other member appointed by the President, acting in accordance with his or her own deliberate judgment.” It is unclear who the President’s picks are.

The constitution says too that the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the commission shall be elected by and from the members of the commission, using “such consensual mechanism as the constitution deems fit.”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission will automatically become a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Police Service Commission. The past membership of the Public Service Commission was appointed in 2014 for a period of three years on recommendation of the National Assembly. Among the membership at that time were three active trade unionists: Carville Duncan, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG); Patrick Yarde, President of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU); and Patricia Went, an executive member of the GPSU.

However, in 2016, the President acting in accordance with Article 225 (6) of the constitution, ordered the suspension of Duncan pending the outcome of proceedings of the Tribunal set up to enquire, investigate and recommend whether he (Duncan) ought to be removed from office for inability to discharge the functions of his constitutional posts. Trade Unionist Patrick Yarde was sworn in by the President subsequently as the Acting Chairman of the Public Service Commission.