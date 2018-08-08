Kohli believes India close to beating England

INDIA captain Virat Kohli believes his team are close to beating England as they prepare for the second Test of the five-match series at Lord’s.

The visitors fell to a 31-run defeat in an enthralling first Test, despite Kohli’s first century in England.

India, the top-ranked Test side, won by 95 runs on their last appearance at Lord’s four years ago.

“It’s not like we’re getting rolled over – every Test match that we’re playing is competitive,” Kohli said.

“I feel as a team we’re just about there. We’re in the zone where we’re very positive.”

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.

Kohli top-scored in both India innings at Edgbaston with 149 and 51, but the next biggest contribution was Shikhar Dhawan’s first-innings 26.

“Being in the right mindset is a very individual thing,” Kohli said.

“Getting to captain the country, I feel, is an honour and I definitely leave no stones unturned when it comes to that.”

India could field two spinners at Lord’s, given the recent hot weather, and Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-62 and 3-59 at Edgbaston.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who initially impressed in the one-day series against England, and left-arm all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the most likely to be brought into the final XI.

“The pitch is going to be, I think, an all-round wicket,” Kohli added.

“When the wicket wears off, the spinners can come into play as well. It’s a tempting thought to field two spinners but we will have to take a call on that depending on the team balance.

“It’s definitely in contention.” (BBC Sport)