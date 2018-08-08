Hotel proprietor granted $1.5M bail in fatal shooting

The proprietor of the Tourist Villa Hotel and Bar at Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown was on Wednesday charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Jason De Florimonte.

Erwin Bacchus, 45 , made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was released on $1.5M bail.

He was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that on August 4 , 2018 at Subryanville, he unlawfully killed 30-year-old De Florimonte.

He was represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Glenn Hanoman.

Bacchus was ordered by the Chief Magistrate not to make any contact with the deceased relatives and that he must report to the Kitty Police Station weekly. He was also ordered to lodge his passport with the police. The matter was adjourned to August 29, 2018.

According or reports , on the day in question about 01:30 hrs , De Florimonte had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend in front of the hotel and the ordeal was witnessed by a handyman who was standing at the hotel’s gate.

De Florimonte then turned his attention to the handyman after the latter intervened in the commotion.

The handyman ran into the hotel and De Florimonte encountered the hotel owner who is a licensed firearm holder. He was shot four times to his right side chest which resulted in his death.