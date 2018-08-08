Guyana seek to end CONCACAF U15 Girls match on a winning note today

… Technical staff impressed by progress made

AS the CONCACAF U15 Girls Championship continues at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA, Guyana will seek to end their participation on a winning note as the team prepare for their final group match against The Bahamas today at 11:00hrs.

This was the sentiment expressed by Paul Beresford, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) International Women’s Coordinator following the team’s 2-0 defeat to the Cayman Islands on Monday.

“The girls are putting in all the effort and doing everything we’ve asked of them and more and they deserve to have better results in the last two matches of the tournament,” said Beresford.

“We again outshot our opponents in the match against the Cayman Islands hitting the post four times but were unable to get a good bounce.

Additionally, the Guyana-based and the international-based players are bonding very well and working together as a unit. We know that as they play more games they will get better. We play the Bahamas today and feel that may be our breakout game of the tournament.”

In recapping the match against the Cayman Islands, Beresford said he was pleased with the team’s performance: “The team showed great improvement from their performance against a Cayman Island team who were very disciplined.

Guyana made some tactical adjustments to their style of play that worked to perfection in the first half. The Cayman Islands team were frustrated and did not threaten the Guyana net much in the half.

Guyana created many opportunities but again could not capitalise on their chances, the half ended 0-0. A defensive lapse early in the second half resulted in a goal for Cayman.”

The playoff will begin on August 10, following the group qualifiers, with the final set for August 13 at 11:00hrs.