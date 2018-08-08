Guyana closer to digitised Government

…e-Government experts from Estonia here to guide Digital Governance Roadmap

TWO experts from the eGovernance Academy (eGA) of Estonia have returned to Guyana on a second visit as part of the first phase in a project to develop the Action Plan for the creation of a Digital Governance Roadmap.

The experts on Monday paid a courtesy call on Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes, accompanied by Head of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Mr. Floyd Levi. Their mission on this second intervention is to meet separately with Cabinet members and Technical Officers in key agencies including the Police and Fire services and the Attorney General’s Chambers, as part of the research and fact finding phase, a release from the ministry stated.

The visiting Estonians are Dr. Arvo Ott, Chairman of the Management Board of the eGA, and Project Manager, Tonis Mae. They spoke briefly about the best ways to harmonise the various ICT projects being implemented in Guyana, and to retrofit these initiatives into the national ICT Strategy.

Minister Hughes expressed great optimism for Guyana’s economic future and the wellbeing of our citizenry who stand to benefit tremendously from digitised government and public services, commerce, manufacturing and social life.

“There’s a growing awareness and understanding of Guyana’s efforts to ensure that all aspects of life, including Government, are computerised and inter-connected. The biggest challenge for us as a country was sourcing the best international skills to guide us in the crafting of this Roadmap,” she said. “Now we are well on the way,” she stated. Estonia stands tall in the world as one of the leaders in Digitised Government solutions, and their experts are sharing their highly lauded skills with Guyana. EGA trains and advises leaders and stakeholders in using ICT to improve Government’s efficiency, and build open societies.