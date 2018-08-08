GPSU throws support behind Dr Bynoe

THE Executive Council of the Guyana Public Service Union has welcomed and endorsed the appointment of Dr. Mark Bynoe as Head of the Department of Energy (DoE), Ministry of the Presidency.

Dr. Bynoe has brought to this position a tighter focus on the benefits and importance of integrity, GPSU said in a release. “The fact that he possesses relevant qualifications, is recognised as a person of repute, quality of character, staunch commitment to excellence and combined with his brilliant record of being a successful leader makes him a great choice to head the team at the Department of Energy.”

The union also proffered its complete support and commitment to Dr. Bynoe and team. “It is the executives’ desire that all stakeholders work in the national interest for the best performance of the department and the economic development of the country.”

On Monday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon endorsed President David Granger’s decision to appoint Dr. Bynoe as the Head of the Department of Energy, describing him as an “excellent choice” for the post.

Minister Harmon said, “he comes with excellent credentials, apart from his stated qualifications, the work he has done on climate change and environment…he has wide experience.” The minister noted that government’s plan is to hire persons with the requisite skills to work along with Dr. Bynoe as he steers the department. “Dr. Bynoe doesn’t have to be a world-class expert on everything… he is now going to head up a team that will identify the specific skills which you need for the department,” he added.

The minister of state said government is building the capacity of the department to ensure that the best experts from around the world can be hired. Minister Harmon added that government is already in receipt of requisite advice from the World Bank and the Commonwealth Secretariat on the organisational structure of the DoE.

He clarified that Heads of Departments, which fall under the purview of the Ministry of the Presidency, are appointed by the head of state, while considerations are explored in some instances, “by and large” the decision rests with the president. Dr. Bynoe, an Environment and Resource Economist officially took up the appointment on August 1. According to President Granger, Dr Bynoe will be tasked with identifying qualified persons to be part of the department.