Boyce and Jefford Classic 2018 ready to excite Linden

A RECORD 168 athletes from eight local clubs are set to touch down at the Mackenzie Sports Club in Linden this weekend, where the ninth edition of the Boyce and Jefford Classic is set to bring a lot of excitement to the mining town.

This was revealed at the event’s launch yesterday in the Boardroom of the Headquarters of Ansa McAl Trading Limited, one of the event’s leading sponsors of the Classic.

Of the eight clubs, the best will walk away with $700 000, second-place will take $400 000, while there will be $250000 for third and $150 000 for fourth.

Meanwhile, defending champions, the Police Progressive Athletics Club will not be underestimating any of the competitors, this weekend, when they come out seeking their fifth consecutive, and seventh overall, title at the event.

However, notwithstanding their longstanding run as the most successful team at the Classic, they are still wary of other teams looking to take them down.

“We’re prepared for the challenge from the rest of clubs. I always see any opponent as a threat because no one is going to come there to lose, they come to win. So when we prepare ourselves.

“We’re not just looking at Guyana Defence Force (GDF), we’re looking at every club that will be participating because there’s no club that’s going to just sit back being beaten all the time and won’t prepare to someday get to the top,” said team coach Lyndon Wilson.

So far Police’s closest challenge has come from the GDF team, who are yet to land a title at the annual event.

Always one of the most populated team at the competition, Police will be continuing their strategy of maximising participation with athletes in each event.

“Basically the police team are not focusing on just one area, we’re focusing all around. When we go out there we try to perform at our best and the first thing is to ensure that we get at least three athletes in each event. And it’s not only getting them in the events but ensuring that they reach the finals and then we can start counting our points,” Wilson expressed.

According to Wilson, the players have been selected and working together for some weeks now, based on their performance at the recently concluded Guyana Police Force Swimming and Athletics Championships, and he is very happy with what he has been seeing from his athletes.

“Coming off Police Sports I think my athletes are in good shape because only two weeks ago they were in competition and we had an opportunity to judge and pick our team; so for me we’re pleased with where the athletes are and where they will be for Boyce and Jefford this weekend,” he said.