Woman allegedly confesses to murder of Pomeroon remigrant

The 46-old girlfriend of 73-year-old Deonarine aka ‘Russian’, the remigrant who was murdered last Friday night at his Grant Lower Pomeroon home , has allegedly confessed to shooting the elderly man.

Ranks of the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force have taken over the investigation and they are expected to accompany the woman to the scene this week in an effort to recover the murder weapon.

Three men who were in police custody were subsequently released. The woman , who works at a primary school at Charity , was taken to CID Headquarters at Eve Leary in the city along with the three men for intense grilling earlier this week.

It was during questioning that the woman admitted to the killing. She reportedly told investigators that Deonarine was shot during an argument the two had sometime around 20:00hrs on Friday.