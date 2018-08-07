Woman allegedly confesses to murder of Pomeroon remigrant

Deonarine called 'Russian'

The 46-old girlfriend of  73-year-old Deonarine aka ‘Russian’, the remigrant who was murdered last Friday night at his Grant Lower Pomeroon home , has allegedly confessed to shooting the elderly man.

Ranks of  the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force have taken over the investigation and they are expected to accompany the woman to the scene  this week in an effort to recover the murder weapon.

Three men  who were in police custody were subsequently released. The woman , who works at a primary school at Charity , was taken to CID Headquarters at Eve Leary in the city along with the three men for intense grilling earlier this week.

It was during questioning that the woman admitted to the killing. She reportedly told investigators that Deonarine was shot during an argument the two had sometime around 20:00hrs on Friday.

Relatives of the deceased told the Guyana Chronicle that the woman and Deonarine had a heated argument at Charity a few days before the incident. Neighbours also noted that  woman recently returned from Venezuela after her husband died.
A post- mortem examination is expected to be performed on the remains of the elderly man on Wednesday. (Indrawattie Natram)

