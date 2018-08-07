US$3.6M worth of pumps to be installed nationwide

– thousands to benefit

IN a move to improve Guyana’s resilience against climate change and rising sea levels, the Government has signed an agreement with an Indian company, Apollo International Limited for the fabrication of 12 pumps worth US$3.6 million (roughly GYD$745 million).

Through the agreement, the country will benefit from nine fixed and three mobile drainage and irrigation pumps which will be installed in different parts of the country.

The pumps are expected to decrease the risks of flooding on the coastland and provide relief to residents and farmers, said Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder during his remarks at the signing ceremony on Monday.

“Guyana is highly vulnerable to flooding, particularly in the coastal areas which are below sea level…the NDIA has been concentrating heavily on water management given the fact that the majority of Guyana’s agricultural activities are practiced in its low lying coastal regions,” said the minister, noting that they have reorganised the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to manage water in a structured manner.

He went on to explain that the structured manner would ensure that the ministry looks at the unique needs of each region and allocate resources accordingly.

In rural communities, farmers are usually disrupted by flooding caused by excessive rainfall and the overtopping of rivers and sea defences.

The nine fixed pumps will specifically benefit farmers, said Minister Holder, outlining that 1,242 rice farmers and residents from Charity to Zorg-en-Vlygt, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction in flooding .

There will also be a 75 per cent reduction in flooding in Nooten Zuil, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 35 per cent reduction in losses during flood for 502 farmers at Mora Point, Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice); and 3,500 acres in the backlands will be available to rice and cash crop farmers to cultivate at Den Amstel, Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) in 2019.

Meanwhile the mobile pumps at Rose Hall, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) will be replaced by the fixed pumps which is expected to reduce flooding by 50 per cent in nearby areas.

Georgetown, which is also prone to flooding, will benefit from an 18 per cent reduction of flooding with the introduction of the three mobile pumps which will target areas such as Sussex and Church Streets, and even South Ruimveldt.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDIA Fredrick Flatts said, in the past the country was only able to drain one and a half inches of rainfall in 24 hours, something that proved inadequate.

In order to improve the drainage capacity, the authority had resorted to pumps and has since been constructing pumps across the country.

Pumps were recently constructed at Enmore, Lusignan, Triumph and another is being constructed at Buxton.

“We however look forward to the provision of the new pumps in a timely manner and we expect that the pumps will satisfy the specifications,” said Flatts.

The government has been consulting with the Indian company on the design of the stations. The designs are expected to be completed within four weeks after which the NDIA will advertise for contractors to install the pumps.

Funding for the pumps was acquired through a loan under the India Line of Credit, said Finance Secretary Hector Butts, adding that the loan of US$4 million was secured by the Government of Guyana after discussions with the Government of India in 2017.