Smoking is prohibited at CPL Games

SMOKING will not be allowed within 50 meters of the entrance to or exit of the National Stadium when the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) games get underway on Thursday at the National Stadium at Providence.

The Ministry of Public Health noted in a public advisory to the general public that smoking of cigarettes, cigars or any narcotic substance will NOT BE ALLOWED during the cricket matches at the National Stadium. The ministry said the move is in keeping with the new TOBACCO CONTROL BILL which protects the population from EXPOSURE TO SECOND-HAND SMOKE.