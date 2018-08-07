Serial robber refused bail

– was positively identified by all three victims

A TWENTY-three-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was slapped with three charges.

The charges allege that on July 27, 2018 at Cemetery Road, Carlton Bourne, with intent to commit murder, wounded Tyrese Frazer.

The court heard that Bourne, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge, while being armed with a gun, robbed Frazer of $84,000 cash, a quantity of jewellery valued $178,000, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone valued $90,000, and other items valued $25,000. Bourne denied the charges.

According to the facts that were given in court by the police prosecutor, the virtual complainant was walking along Cemetery Road when the defendant approached him from behind and demanded that he hand over his valuables. But even after he did as told, Bourne still shot him in the shoulder.

It was also alleged that on July 19, 2018 at Vlissengen Road, while being armed with a gun, Bourne robbed one Adrian McKenzie of one motorcycle valued $435,000, which charge Bourne also denied.

The police prosecutor said that the virtual complainant, McKenzie, had gone to purchase a newspaper when it started to rain and he decided to seek shelter. That’s when the accused came up with a gun and took his motorcycle.

It was further alleged that on Savage Street, East La Penitence while being armed with a dangerous weapon, Bourne also robbed one O’Neil Hopkinson of $7,000 cash, one gold watch valued $10,000, and one haversack containing items valued $10,000. Bourne also denied this charge.

According to facts that were presented in court by the police prosecutor, the virtual complainant was walking home when the defendant approached him. As such the virtual complainant ran into his yard and the defendant ran behind him and took his valuables.

Bourne, a father-of-two who resides at Chapel Street, Werk-en-Rust, was represented by Attorney Tiffany Jeffrey.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted due to the seriousness of the offences and the penalty they attract. He also objected on the grounds that Bourne was found guilty before and sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment for a similar matter.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was positively identified by all of the victims after he was placed on identification parades.

On hearing this, the magistrate refused bail and the defendant was remanded to prison for all three charges. The matter has been adjourned to August 27.