Police hunting ‘Short Boss’

– over Sophia shooting

UP to late Monday, police in ‘C’ Division were unable to put their hands on the suspect who is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Ronsley Alphanso Clarke.

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that ranks visited the home of the suspect, whose name was given as ‘Short Boss’, in the hopes of bringing him to justice but they came up empty handed.

Detectives have also been unable to obtain a photo of him, at least at this point, to aid in the issuance of a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

While at a birthday party on Thursday night, Clarke was reportedly shot dead by ‘Short Boss,’ with whom he is alleged to have had a longstanding feud, their latest encounter being a few weeks ago.

Both the deceased and his assailant are said to have been friends, until the relationship hit a snag, about which neither of them have ever spoken about since.

Clarke’s sister on Friday told the Guyana Chronicle that she was at home when she received a call telling her that her brother was shot, and another confirming that he had died. She also said that the family is willing to spend as much as they can to ensure that the man who killed her brother is brought to justice.

NO STRANGER

Clarke is no stranger to the law, as he’d had a run-in with them several years ago while he and his siblings were living in ‘C’ Field, Sophia where his late mother operated a shop.

During that encounter, the police had had cause to go looking for Clarke, and to open fire in the area, resulting in his mother collapsing and dying on the spot of a heart attack.

The government back then had reached out to the family, and assisted them in relocating to Timehri where they’d said they were originally from.