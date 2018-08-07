Minibus driver to know fate soon

MINIBUS driver Jamal John, who is charged for the death of Desmond Grandsoult during an accident on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, is expected to know his fate soon, as the prosecution is set to make its final argument in the case.

Come August 9, Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves will make his argument to prove the charge that John, on December 18, 2017, drove minibus, BTT 8476, in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Grandsoult.

After the prosecution’s final argument Magistrate Judy Latchman will make her ruling.

On Monday, defence attorney Melville Duke gave his closing submission to the court.

According to the facts given by the police, 42-year-old Grandsoult died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) hours after being struck down by a minibus.

On the day in question, the minibus was proceeding south along Vlissengen Road at a fast rate while Grandsoult was on his bicycle proceeding in the same direction, in front of the minibus.

Grandsoult attempted to cross the road from east to west when the accident occurred. It is alleged that the left front of the minibus collided with the rear of the pedal cycle which resulted in Grandsoult falling on the roadway, causing the minibus to run over his body. The driver then swerved into the trench.