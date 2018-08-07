Min Holder stresses importance of agriculture to the economy

– as GSA turns out 97 more graduates

THE Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), last Friday held its Annual Graduation exercise during which 97 students graduated with Certificates and Diplomas. The ceremony was held at the Plant Science Building, GSA Campus, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, with special guest being Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder.

There was keen competition for the top prizes, but despite stellar performances, for the fifth consecutive year, no one met the criteria for the highest Award – the ‘Gold Medal’. Studies were pursued in five disciplines, namely: Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health; and Agro-Processing.

Beating the competition was Ms. Aleema Shahabudeen who won the ‘Chief Executive Officer’s Prize’. She was awarded this accolade on the basis of being the lone student securing a Distinction in the Certificate in Forestry Programme and being winner in five other categories in the Diploma in Agriculture Programme, namely: Best Performing Student in Rice Agronomy; Best Performance in English; Best Performance in Experimental Methods; Best Performance in Water Management and Best Overall Performance in the Diploma in Agriculture Class (Mon Repos).

The ‘Principal’s Prize’ was won by Raul Persaud who passed with Higher Credit in the Diploma in Agriculture Programme and was also adjudged ‘Best Performer’ in Entomology and Plant Pathology (Mon Repos). He also copped the prize for Best Performance in Veterinary Science and was adjudged Best Overall Performer in the Diploma in Agriculture Class (Mon Repos).

The Warden’s Prize went to Shamar Simon who passed with Higher Credit at the Diploma in Agriculture Programme and secured Best Performance status in Entomology and Plant Pathology (Essequibo).

Winner of the Chairman’s Prize was Vernon Dash who secured a Distinction in the Certificate in Forestry and was also rated Best Overall Performer in the Forestry Class (Essequibo).

The Matron’s Prize went to Sophia Best, with a Lower Credit in Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Male Prize for Outstanding Performance on Farm went to Osbert Carmichael and the Female Prize, to Ms. Esther Bowen.

Prizes and trophies were distributed by Minister of Agriculture and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Ms. Delma Nedd, while Chairperson was Dr. Thomas Richmond, Chairman of the GSA Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of the Guyana School of Agriculture, Dr. Dexter Allen before

presenting the CEO’s Report, congratulated the graduating class of 2018, adding that they have done well and have a right to be proud of their achievements. Dr. Allen said that the institution’s initial task was to get students on a path that helps them develop the knowledge and ability to solve problems, not only in the agriculture setting, but also in the social realm…. “Having successfully completed your programmes we are confident that you are well placed to contribute to … your country’s development,” he said.

The Mission Statement of the Guyana School of Agriculture is: ‘To promote and support the development of sustainable agriculture and forestry through technological advancement and theoretical and practical training of individuals pursuing careers in careers in agriculture and forestry.’

Its vision, Dr. Allen said, is to make this institution (GSA) become one of the foremost regional training institutions whose faculty will be in the forefront of repositioning agriculture and forestry locally, in the Caribbean and wider afield through technical, managerial and entrepreneurial competencies.

He touched on curricular reform, recalling that two, years ago the Guyana School of Agriculture expressed a deep interest in reforming its school curriculum to make it more responsive to the needs of entities including the state and private sectors. Since November 2016, a broad-based committee has been working on this task. Its major achievements to date include the following: The construction of new structures for all its current programmes, namely the Diploma in Agriculture; the Certificate in Agriculture Programme; Diploma in Animal Husbandry and Health; Certificate in Agro-Processing and Certificate in Forestry.

Additionally, Dr. Allen said, there will be the development of a new grading system for certificates, based on the Grade Point Average (GPA) among other things.

Following the presentation of Certificates, Diplomas and Awards, Professor Michael Scott, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Engagement of the University of Guyana delivered his charge to the graduates. He congratulated them for their achievement and went on to express thanks and appreciation to all the ‘significant others’ – family members, friends, lecturers and others who would have played their part in helping them achieve success.

Professor Scott however told the graduates that their graduating with Certificates and Diplomas was not the be all and end all. He said that the graduation ceremony is truly “the beginning of things” for the graduates in their social and professional careers. “It is not the end,” he cautioned them, adding “You being certified merely indicates that you have confirmed your capacity to learn at this level. You are now being prepared to commence your learning and are now going into the real operational environment.”

He cautioned the graduates that, as they go out into the world of work there will be many who will be looking at them in terms of performance. “It is truly the beginning of things for you graduates in both your social and professional careers. This is not the end,” he admonished them.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address, which came before the announcement of awards and distribution of prizes, Minister Holder congratulated the graduating class, stating: “Graduands, as Minister of Agriculture, I wish to congratulate you and express my appreciation to the Faculty staff and everyone involved in making these programmes a success. Your dedication and commitment have truly paid off, and I hope that all of you will continue to support the institution in the years to come,” he said.

Minister Holder said that in Guyana, Agriculture is the backbone, catalyst or pillar for development trajectories, adding that even though we look forward to the emergence of oil as a major player in our economy, the contribution of agriculture is paramount, or a major component of our economy. “Therefore it is a pleasure for me, as Minister of Agriculture, to see 97 students graduating from the School of Agriculture in 2018,” he stated with a sense of pride. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by graduating student, Eksi Edwards.