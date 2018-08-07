Man killed at Tourist Villa died of multiple gunshot wounds – autopsy

THIRTY-year-old Jason De Florimonte who was killed in the wee hours of Saturday morning allegedly by his neighbour, businessman Orin Bacchus died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy done on Monday confirmed.

The body was identified by Wemyss De Florimonte, aunt of the deceased, and Sherry Ann De Florimonte, wife of the deceased and it was handed over to relatives for burial. De Florimonte is survived by his wife, girlfriend, three children, his mother and three siblings, along with other relatives and friends.

The businessman was reportedly entertaining guests at his Visitor’s Inn guest house on Fifth Avenue, in suburban Subryanville when the incident occurred.

The girlfriend of Jason De Florimonte is crying out for justice, since the victim was said to be unarmed when he met his demise.

Christine Rambarran said she was pushed in an aggressive manner by De Florimonte and sustained minor bruises at the front of their home during an altercation, when a staff from a nearby hotel intervened and attempted to quell the situation. The peacemaker was rebuked by De Florimonte and by then the woman was able to walk away from her aggressor.

However, within a few seconds she heard four gunshots and quickly turned back only to see the lifeless body of the man she shares a child with lying on the road.

With uncontrollable tears, she added, “there was no one outside the hotel, I started to scream, then they came out and I begged them to take him in a car and nobody moved, they waited until the police come to move him by the time we got there he was already gone.”

Soon after Rambarran visited the police station and gave a report of what transpired. She is denying reports that the incident occurred inside the hotel and noted that De Florimonte was unarmed. “my stuff happened outside of the hotel, we were on our bridge where we’re living…I can’t say that I saw Jason walking into the hotel because when I got up I just keep going, without even looking back until I heard the shots,” she added.

De Florimonte was shot four times to his right side and collapsed a short distance away from his Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, home.

De Florimonte was a driver with Top Brandz distribution. “He was everything to me and his children…they mean the world to him, he never ever left them without anything, for me I have to pick up the pieces because he was my breadwinner, I left my job and he supported me along with the three children,” Rambarran lamented.

The businessman remains in custody as the Police investigation continues.