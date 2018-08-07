Cabinet approves over $605 million in contracts

…crime mapping project, rehabilitation of President’s College dorms and Region One primary schools among those receiving Cabinet’s nod

CABINET granted its no-objection to a number of contracts in varying sectors to the tune of approximately $605 million, said Minister of State Joseph Harmon during his post-Cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency on Monday.

A contract was awarded for the sum of GYD$16,434,400.00 to A Nazier & Sons Contracting Services for the extension of the Warapoka Primary School, Mabaruma, Region One, under the Ministry of Communities.

A contract for the sum of GYD$17,488,640.00 was awarded to International Import Supplies for the extension of the Port Kaituma Primary School (annex), Mabaruma, Region One.

A contract for the sum of million GYD$15,762,900.00 was awarded to AAV Ragoobeer General Construction for the extension of the Sacred Heart Primary School, Mabaruma, Region One, under the Ministry of Communities.

A contract for the sum of GYD$23,565,446.00 was awarded to A. Ograsein and Son for the rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure of three dormitories at the President’s College, Region Four, under the Ministry of Education.

The sum of GYD$53,091,640.00 was approved for the construction of a police station at Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

A contract for the sum of GYD$50,001,424.00 was awarded to Memorex Enterprise for the rehabilitation of the eastern block of the doctors’ quarters at Waterloo and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

The sum of GYD$135,377,258.00 was approved for the excavation of drains and canals and the construction of access dams and hydraulic structures at Buxton, ECD.

A contract for the sum of GYD$69,895,206.00 was awarded to Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) for the docking and rehabilitation of the MV Makouria.

A contract for the sum of US$78,750.00 was approved for consultancy services for crime mapping under the Ministry of Public Security. This contract was awarded to Valarie Grant.

For consultancy services to conduct a comprehensive study of security in indigenous communities, a contract was awarded for the sum of US$129,006.00 to The Consulting Group, Ministry of Public Security.