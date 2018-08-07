Broomes advises NIS to place more emphasis on ‘employees’

THE National Insurance Scheme (NIS) was advised to place more emphasis on “employees” who pay their contributions.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources and member of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services, Simona Broomes proposed the recommendation to a team of high level officials from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) on Monday.

“I would recommend that more emphasis be placed on employees because as it is now the NIS has a better relationship with employers,” said the minister.

She cited the difficulties persons face when they attempt to get information about their contribution or even enquire about a benefit.

Her recommendation was supported by other members of the committee and was also accepted by the team from NIS.

General Manager of the NIS, Holly Greaves said the scheme has been working on ways to have more interaction with the employees who pay their contributions.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe said the same approach should be adopted in the hinterland communities because many times persons travel far distances just to be told that their query cannot be answered.

Greaves however said NIS is already working on that and has consulted the National Toshaos Council (NTC) on ways that the scheme could improve its services in hinterland communities.