Annette Ferguson confident she has what it takes

AMONG seven leaders contending for the position of Vice Chair for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson is confident that she “has what it takes for the job.”

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, Ferguson embarked on a journey back in time to tell of how she became part of the change she so badly wanted to see in the country at the time.

Even as she now holds high position in the current Government and serves as the chairperson of one of the PNCR-branch groups in Georgetown, Ferguson spoke of times long gone and of the persons who influenced who she is today.

“I recall being around the PNC in my younger days. My mom was a member of the Alberttown/Bourda group and every Tuesday night I would accompany mom to that meeting and I recall at one group elections I was elected the youngest member as the secretary of the group,” she recalled.

During her younger years, Ferguson had graduated from the St. John ’s College with five CXC passes, later acquiring two diplomas and degrees in Social Work and Public Management; a postgraduate degree in Administration and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Management.

During the latter part of her studies, Ferguson worked at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) first as a Clerk and with multiple promotions later as the Properties Manager.

Things took a political turn when, leading up to the 2011 elections, as Ferguson was taking her final examination for her Social Work programme, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) launched their new party.

“That was a new concept, because it was a new symbol for the older folks. And, after the launch, I said ‘you know what, I have time on my hands’, because I just completed UG. So I had free time and decided to go do some voluntary campaigning because in my spare time I felt that it was a time for change,” she recapped.

Explaining further, the junior minister said that much of whom she is today and what she felt when she decided this change was necessary, had to do with her love for social work and the sad realities she witnessed while studying the course.

“Social work, that programme really caused my eyes to open because at that time you were working with young people, you were working with families, you were working with women, you were working with communities,” she began, adding:

“Working with these groupings I realised that our people are indeed suffering whilst the politicians were enjoying a good life. When you went into some of these communities people didn’t have food, clothing, their homes were in a deplorable state so that really touched me and I said, ‘you know what, it is time for me to get involved’.”

And as she said, she did.

At the 2011 General Elections, she campaigned for the APNU which is represented by large numbers from the PNCR.

Being a quiet young woman for most her life, Ferguson’s peers were surprised when years later she would become a leader within the APNU Opposition party from 2012 to 2014 and the now Government.

But, she explained to the newspaper that when passion is involved even the quietest of persons often speak up.

Although there have been many ups and downs, Ferguson said that she is enjoying her political career which was assisted by her previous experience in management.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience because, mind you, before getting involved in politics, when I left school my working career began at the Guyana Post Office Corporation…during my tenure as manager within the corporation, I used to be managing staff so coming into the political environment, now into Government…it is not that difficult for me to manage people and to get things done,” she said.

If elected as Vice Chairman of the PNCR, Ferguson said that her focus would be on working hand-in-hand with the Chairman therefore facilitating her vision to ensure that the pillars of the party are strengthened.

These she said are the Youth Arm, the Women’s Arm and the party groups represented countrywide along with teaching new members of the philosophies and ideologies of the founder leader former President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham.

As she vies for the position, Ferguson said that her passion lies in the area of youth and extends to people in general.

“I am passionate about young people because at the end of the day our vote, the survival of the People’s National Congress Reform, depends on youth. While the older generation moves on, we have to ensure that the party continues,” she said, adding:

“I firmly believe that the People’s National Congress Reform is a party that anyone, more so young people, can be a part of. I want to encourage young people to get involved…in order for you to have a voice, join the movement, you can’t go wrong.”

Later speaking on things she wants to improve, she stated: “We’re living more in a technological environment so we have to find ways and means to bring people to the party. The method that is currently being used, I think we can improve on that. We have to use different strategies…go into the schools, go into the communities, go into the various youth groups to encourage them to be a part of this great political movement.”

Given the fact that she was nominated, Ferguson believes that persons must have seen the potential within her but of her own, she too believes that she has what it takes to get the job done.

“It’s not only because of them having their trust or confidence within me but I firmly believe that as an individual I have what it takes. The integrity, the positive character, I’m a God-fearing person and all the other attributes where leadership is concerned.”

When asked to ponder on whether she could later become the first female leader of the PNCR, Ferguson smiled confidently, saying: “My destiny is in the Lord’s hands so whatever he has planned out for me, I will go for it. Anything is possible.”