President Granger lauds Upper Mazaruni District Games

PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday lauded the Upper Mazaruni 21st Annual District Games, which is being hosted at the Waramadong Sports Complex, Region Seven, from August 5-13.

He noted that the diversity and the high level of competition, which are usually on display, are incomparable to anywhere else in the country.

“Every region I go to, I tell them to imitate the Upper Mazaruni model. This model, I want to see in Regions One, Two, Three and all of the other regions of Guyana. The first time I came here, I was fascinated to see young men and women coming together for days for these games. This is an innovative move in sport in Guyana and I wish I could see this in other regions. It is inclusive, you have the young and the old, boys and girls, rich and poor, everyone come together and it is also informative. We learn from one another, we improve our techniques but most of all, these games are inspirational. So I want to see you strive for excellence and no matter how small, you shake up Guyana,” the President said.

He noted that the government is working on the National Sports Development Policy, which aims to be all-inclusive.

“We are working on a National Sports Development Policy, which will include the boys and girls, the hinterland and coastland, will help to develop infrastructure and will be fully comprehensive,” he said.

On this note, the head of state highlighted that through a collaborative effort between the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Waramadong Sports Complex has been outfitted with floodlights, which will cater for night games. This is the second ground that has been outfitted with floodlights in the region.

Rudolph Wellington, President of the Upper Mazaruni District Sports Council, in his brief remarks, said that this year there are 13 male teams and 12 female teams participating in the eight days of competition.

He also expressed gratitude to the President and the Government of Guyana for continued support to the annual games.

“We thank you for your support, because without your support, I don’t know how we will pull this off every year,” he noted.

Sportsmen and women from Kamarang, Kako, Kaikan, Arau, Paruima, Waramadong, Quebanang, Jawalla, Phillipai, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai and Wax Creek , some of them travelling for several days, are participating in the event, identified by their own flags and colours and will over the days of the competition, participate in athletics, archery, volleyball, swimming and other novelty games.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport have both contributed $1.5M each to the games, while the Ministry of the Presidency has provided prizes and other forms of support to make the event possible.

Meanwhile, President Granger also handed over a boat and engine as well as a quantity of sports gear to the village of Chinoweng, which was donated by Ms. Beverley Tapp, General Manager of B and J Civil Works and the RDC, respectively.

According to Chairman of the region, Gordon Bradford, the village has been requesting a boat and engine for the past two years to transport their team to the games, as well as to ensure children are able to attend school.

Following a request by Tapp to the RDC to be allowed to make a contribution to the region in observance of her company’s 25th anniversary, Bradford said that he shared the appeal of the residents of Chinoweng with her and she readily agreed to provide the boat and engine.

Tapp said that her company is pleased to be giving back to the region, where it executed its first road-construction contract back in 1993 as she urged the residents to take care of the gift.

The event was also attended by First Lady Sandra Granger; Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton; Director of Sport, Christopher Jones; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Alfred King. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)