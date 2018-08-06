Murder/suicide rocks Kilcoy/Chesney

…relatives blame police for leaving woman behind

The quiet community of Kilcoy/Chesney on the Corentyne was rocked by the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman who was killed by her reputed husband who later bled to death after stabbing himself.

Dead is Sabrina Lackhan called “Rohini” and her reputed husband Ramesh Ramdeen ,47. The incident occurred around 14:00hrs on Monday.

The incident occurred after police officers , who accompanied the woman to the house to retrieve her clothing , left the woman behind as she packed her belongings. The man reportedly locked the woman in the home between midday and 1400hrs and brutally attacked her.

Reports are that the couple have been experiencing domestic issues for sometime and several months ago the woman moved out of the house with the couple’s three children , ages 3 to 15. According to reports , on Monday morning the couple appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court after Ramdeen failed to pay the woman child support dues.

The magistrate ordered that the police accompany the couple to the house where the incident occurred, so that Lackhan could have retrieved her clothes.

Relatives and neighbours related that while the woman packed her belongings , the police officers left the home and shortly after they heard screams from the home. The woman’s relatives hurriedly left for the house but by this time the police returned and found the lifeless body of the couple in a backroom on the upper flat of the home. The woman’s body bore multiple stab wounds while the man reportedly slit her throat. Ramdeen reportedly inflicted several stab wounds to his body and bled to death next to his reputed wife.

Relatives of the woman believe that the man made good a threat he levelled at Lackhan several months ago when he told her that if she left him , he would kill her.

The mood at the scene was tense on Monday as relatives of the couple congregated at the home.