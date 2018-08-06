Labourer stole from his mother

POORAN Dawnarine, 22, of Lot 2 Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, was fined $10,000 for stealing from his mother when he appeared before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

After the Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied, Dawnarine pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny from a dwelling house. It is alleged that on August 2, he stole from his mother Jaiwanti Narine, a DVD player valued at $6000.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 or an alternative of three months in prison. He was also placed on a 12-month bond to keep the peace with family and relatives.