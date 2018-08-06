GWI takes steps to protect workers from noxious gases

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has equipped its workers, particularly those who go into the sewers, with monitors which measure and identify gases in the underground conduits.

GWI’s intention is to recognise the presence of gases before the workers are sent into the sewers, said GWI’s Sanitation Manager Rensforde Joseph, during a press conference on Friday.

In the past, workers would usually go into the sewers protected with gear, but would not know what gases are present in the conduit.

The company has embarked on a process to ensure that the workers are safe before they enter the sewers and while they are working in them.

“We’re looking at four main gases — hydrogen sulfide, methane, carbon monoxide and oxygen levels, but the instrument has the ability to monitor all gases,” he said.

GWI introduced the monitors three months ago and has since been cleaning sewers more effectively and efficiently.

According to the sanitation manager, each monitor costs close to $500,000, while the cost for gas and calibration were excluded.

“It is an expressive [sic] project, but it is necessary to save the lives of the employees,” said Joseph, adding that his department is also working on implementing systems that would sustain and preserve lives during an emergency. The company also plans to build baths for sewerage workers.

Managing-Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, said the company has so far been able to maintain the sewerage in Kingston. That project benefited 533 properties and just about 2,600 residents.

“We are going house to house looking at the sewerage to ensure they are fully functional… in Charlestown-70 properties, benefiting 3,700 residents. In the Wortmanville and Werk-en-Rust areas, 7,500 residents benefited,” he said.

The department, through its Design of Infrastructure Department has also started to design a wastewater treatment plant, which is expected to be constructed later this year. (DPI photo)